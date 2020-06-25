Rent Calculator
562 North Lasalle Street
562 North Lasalle Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
562 North Lasalle Street, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Eastside
Amenities
in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This 1 bedroom on the near east side of Indy has been updated recently. It has a walk-in closet in the bedroom and a full basement that could be used for storage or a workroom.
It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer in the basement.
It has a small yard that is not fenced in and on-street parking.
More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35250
(RLNE4873716)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 562 North Lasalle Street have any available units?
562 North Lasalle Street doesn't have any available units at this time.
Indianapolis, IN
.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Indianapolis Rent Report
.
What amenities does 562 North Lasalle Street have?
Some of 562 North Lasalle Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 562 North Lasalle Street currently offering any rent specials?
562 North Lasalle Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 562 North Lasalle Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 562 North Lasalle Street is pet friendly.
Does 562 North Lasalle Street offer parking?
No, 562 North Lasalle Street does not offer parking.
Does 562 North Lasalle Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 562 North Lasalle Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 562 North Lasalle Street have a pool?
No, 562 North Lasalle Street does not have a pool.
Does 562 North Lasalle Street have accessible units?
No, 562 North Lasalle Street does not have accessible units.
Does 562 North Lasalle Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 562 North Lasalle Street does not have units with dishwashers.
