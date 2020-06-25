562 North Lasalle Street

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets

Unit Amenities garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This 1 bedroom on the near east side of Indy has been updated recently. It has a walk-in closet in the bedroom and a full basement that could be used for storage or a workroom.



It comes with all appliances including washer and dryer in the basement.



It has a small yard that is not fenced in and on-street parking.



More info & apply online at https://rental.hunt.com/35250



(RLNE4873716)