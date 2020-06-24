560 Lockerbie Circle N

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

You’ll be checking off your wish list items on this Stunning Townhouse with all new paint & LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION on a 2 BR/1.5 bath Townhouse in Dtwn's Premiere Historic Lockerbie Square by Mass Ave. Also, check off for quality in one of the most updated homes you’ll find let alone lease. Quality like Hardwoods except the designer bedroom carpet, plus an atypically gourmet kitchen with granite, newer cabinets & SS appliances. Then Check off 3 more for the large pvt patio, the quiet cul-de-sac like street & for a pvt attached garage. Then leave the car in the garage or your Assigned outside space (+ 3 street permits) & add the largest check mark for amazing walkability. Available for nonsmokers for 12-13, 24-25 or 36-37 month leases