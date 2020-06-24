All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 560 Lockerbie Circle N.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
560 Lockerbie Circle N
Last updated June 6 2020 at 3:29 AM

560 Lockerbie Circle N

560 Lockerbie Circle North · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

560 Lockerbie Circle North, Indianapolis, IN 46202
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
You’ll be checking off your wish list items on this Stunning Townhouse with all new paint & LOCATION, LOCATION, LOCATION on a 2 BR/1.5 bath Townhouse in Dtwn's Premiere Historic Lockerbie Square by Mass Ave. Also, check off for quality in one of the most updated homes you’ll find let alone lease. Quality like Hardwoods except the designer bedroom carpet, plus an atypically gourmet kitchen with granite, newer cabinets & SS appliances. Then Check off 3 more for the large pvt patio, the quiet cul-de-sac like street & for a pvt attached garage. Then leave the car in the garage or your Assigned outside space (+ 3 street permits) & add the largest check mark for amazing walkability. Available for nonsmokers for 12-13, 24-25 or 36-37 month leases

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 560 Lockerbie Circle N have any available units?
560 Lockerbie Circle N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 560 Lockerbie Circle N have?
Some of 560 Lockerbie Circle N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 560 Lockerbie Circle N currently offering any rent specials?
560 Lockerbie Circle N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 560 Lockerbie Circle N pet-friendly?
No, 560 Lockerbie Circle N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 560 Lockerbie Circle N offer parking?
Yes, 560 Lockerbie Circle N offers parking.
Does 560 Lockerbie Circle N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 560 Lockerbie Circle N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 560 Lockerbie Circle N have a pool?
No, 560 Lockerbie Circle N does not have a pool.
Does 560 Lockerbie Circle N have accessible units?
No, 560 Lockerbie Circle N does not have accessible units.
Does 560 Lockerbie Circle N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 560 Lockerbie Circle N has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Castleton II
9416 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
The Marott Apartments
2625 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Creekside at Meridian Hills
2100 Westlane Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
The Assembly
1301 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Landmark
7653 Woodmore Trce
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Lockerbie Court
459 Massachusetts Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College