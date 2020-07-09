5544 North College Avenue

Amenities
Fantastic property located in the heart of Broad Ripple off 55th & College. Home features lovely Hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with eat-in area, ceramic tile and all appliances. Large basement features washer/dryer and lots of storage. Home also has central air and ceramic tile in bath. Short walking distance to the Fresh Market, the Monon Trail, Moe & Johnny's, Twenty Tap, Fat Dan's and many other shops and restaurants. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.