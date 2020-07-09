All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5544 North College Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5544 North College Avenue
Last updated June 22 2020 at 6:58 PM

5544 North College Avenue

5544 North College Avenue · (317) 576-2911
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5544 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,150

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1138 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic property located in the heart of Broad Ripple off 55th & College. Home features lovely Hardwood floors throughout, large kitchen with eat-in area, ceramic tile and all appliances. Large basement features washer/dryer and lots of storage. Home also has central air and ceramic tile in bath. Short walking distance to the Fresh Market, the Monon Trail, Moe & Johnny's, Twenty Tap, Fat Dan's and many other shops and restaurants. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5544 North College Avenue have any available units?
5544 North College Avenue has a unit available for $1,150 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5544 North College Avenue have?
Some of 5544 North College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5544 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5544 North College Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5544 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5544 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5544 North College Avenue offer parking?
No, 5544 North College Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5544 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5544 North College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5544 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 5544 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5544 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5544 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5544 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5544 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 5544 North College Avenue?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Northview Apartments of Indianapolis
8607 Cholla Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Broad Ripple Flats
6026 North College Avenue
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Circle City Apartments
1321 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Campus Townhomes
521 Ransom St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Indy Town Apartments
6046 E 21st Street, Suite 1B Management Office
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Buckingham Balmoral
3103 N Meridian St Suite J
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Braeburn Village Apartments
2170 Braeburn East Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46219

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity