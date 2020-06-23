5467 Turfway Circle

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Located in popular Saddlebrook South, close to Eagle Creek Park, shopping, restaurants and more! Home offers a formal living room and dining room, family room with built-ins and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, center island, and a breakfast room which leads into sun room. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub along with a walk-in closet. Large fenced-in yard and 2 decks for entertaining. Unfinished basement with lots of storage. Pets Negotiable!



