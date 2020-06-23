All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5467 Turfway Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5467 Turfway Circle
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5467 Turfway Circle

5467 Turfway Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5467 Turfway Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46228
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

Located in popular Saddlebrook South, close to Eagle Creek Park, shopping, restaurants and more! Home offers a formal living room and dining room, family room with built-ins and a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, center island, and a breakfast room which leads into sun room. Master suite includes vaulted ceilings, dual sinks, separate shower and garden tub along with a walk-in closet. Large fenced-in yard and 2 decks for entertaining. Unfinished basement with lots of storage. Pets Negotiable!

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5467 Turfway Circle have any available units?
5467 Turfway Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5467 Turfway Circle have?
Some of 5467 Turfway Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5467 Turfway Circle currently offering any rent specials?
5467 Turfway Circle isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5467 Turfway Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 5467 Turfway Circle is pet friendly.
Does 5467 Turfway Circle offer parking?
No, 5467 Turfway Circle does not offer parking.
Does 5467 Turfway Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5467 Turfway Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5467 Turfway Circle have a pool?
No, 5467 Turfway Circle does not have a pool.
Does 5467 Turfway Circle have accessible units?
No, 5467 Turfway Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 5467 Turfway Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 5467 Turfway Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Slate Run
9555 International Circle
Indianapolis, IN 46268
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Fallwood
5200 E Fall Creek Parkway North Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
Pangea Groves
5018 Lemans Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46205
River Ridge at Keystone Apartments
4825 Cameron Ridge Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Woodbridge Apartments in Castleton IN
9414 San Miguel Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College