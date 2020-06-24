All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5435 Armstrong Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5435 Armstrong Court
Last updated March 23 2019 at 5:53 PM

5435 Armstrong Court

5435 Armstrong Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5435 Armstrong Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This 4 bedroom 2 bath, 1,506 sf home is located in Indianapolis, IN. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, spacious dining area and car garage. Private back patio, great for pets and outdoor entertaining. This home is professionally managed by FirstKey Homes. Call our National Leasing Center at 844.395.3959 for more information on this home or for assistance with scheduling a self-tour. Apply for this home or schedule your own Self-Tour at www.firstkeyhomes.com. Up to three pets are allowed per home; pet fees may vary depending on market, Homeowner's Association, or local ordinances. Service animals will not incur pet fees and will be verified with documentation. Please ask about breed restrictions.Rents are subject to change at any time.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5435 Armstrong Court have any available units?
5435 Armstrong Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5435 Armstrong Court have?
Some of 5435 Armstrong Court's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5435 Armstrong Court currently offering any rent specials?
5435 Armstrong Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5435 Armstrong Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5435 Armstrong Court is pet friendly.
Does 5435 Armstrong Court offer parking?
Yes, 5435 Armstrong Court offers parking.
Does 5435 Armstrong Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5435 Armstrong Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5435 Armstrong Court have a pool?
No, 5435 Armstrong Court does not have a pool.
Does 5435 Armstrong Court have accessible units?
No, 5435 Armstrong Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5435 Armstrong Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5435 Armstrong Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Dogwood Glen Apartments
2390 Woodglen Drive
Indianapolis, IN 46260
TGM Autumn Woods
9075 Autumn Woods Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46250
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Creek Bay at Meridian Woods
6650 Creek Bay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46217
Strawbridge Green Apartments
4649 Strawbridge St
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Grande Reserve at Geist
11345 Arborview Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46236
Pangea Vistas
1366 N Arlington Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46219
River House
6311 Westfield Boulevard
Indianapolis, IN 46220

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College