5339 Milhouse Rd

Amenities

pet friendly garage stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9efd65d0b8 ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has an open concept family room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms have walk in closets and is a split bedroom floor plan. The large back yard is fenced and has a large shed. The 2 car garage is a great size for added storage and parking. Schedule a showing today!



$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years