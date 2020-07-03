All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5339 Milhouse Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5339 Milhouse Rd
Last updated September 17 2019 at 3:16 AM

5339 Milhouse Rd

5339 Milhouse Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Valley Mills
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5339 Milhouse Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Valley Mills

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/9efd65d0b8 ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has an open concept family room and kitchen with stainless steel appliances. All three bedrooms have walk in closets and is a split bedroom floor plan. The large back yard is fenced and has a large shed. The 2 car garage is a great size for added storage and parking. Schedule a showing today!

$45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. 2 Years

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5339 Milhouse Rd have any available units?
5339 Milhouse Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5339 Milhouse Rd have?
Some of 5339 Milhouse Rd's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5339 Milhouse Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5339 Milhouse Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5339 Milhouse Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5339 Milhouse Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5339 Milhouse Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5339 Milhouse Rd offers parking.
Does 5339 Milhouse Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5339 Milhouse Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5339 Milhouse Rd have a pool?
No, 5339 Milhouse Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5339 Milhouse Rd have accessible units?
No, 5339 Milhouse Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5339 Milhouse Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5339 Milhouse Rd does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Summerwood on Towne Line
2520 Summer Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46268
Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Pangea Riverside
2638 Cold Spring Manor Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46222
The Continental Towers at Vermont Place
410 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Fountainhead Apartments
8101 Laguna Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Ironworks at Keystone
2727 E 86th St
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
The Whit
307 North Pennsylvania Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College