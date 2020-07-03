All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5323 Lakeside Manor Drive

5323 Lakeside Manor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5323 Lakeside Manor Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Available today! Great family home nestled in the Lakeside Manor Neighborhood, awaits! Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,152 square feet of comfortable living space. The living room is large and has a fireplace perfect for those cold wintry nights. The coo-friendly eat in kitchen comes with efficient black appliances, beautiful white cabinetry and plenty of storage space. Bedrooms are spacious in size and have ample closet space in each. Home also includes a good sized loft area and an office. Bathrooms are updated for a more modern up to date look and feel. Plush toned wall-to-wall carpeting fills the home with the exception of a few areas. The off-street parking and 2 car garage are just a few of the perks offered in this great home. Professionally managed by First Key Homes. Contact your local leasing agent for further information. Thank you for your interest!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive have any available units?
5323 Lakeside Manor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive have?
Some of 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5323 Lakeside Manor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive offers parking.
Does 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive have a pool?
No, 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive have accessible units?
No, 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5323 Lakeside Manor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

