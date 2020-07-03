5323 Lakeside Manor Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Available today! Great family home nestled in the Lakeside Manor Neighborhood, awaits! Home features 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and 2,152 square feet of comfortable living space. The living room is large and has a fireplace perfect for those cold wintry nights. The coo-friendly eat in kitchen comes with efficient black appliances, beautiful white cabinetry and plenty of storage space. Bedrooms are spacious in size and have ample closet space in each. Home also includes a good sized loft area and an office. Bathrooms are updated for a more modern up to date look and feel. Plush toned wall-to-wall carpeting fills the home with the exception of a few areas. The off-street parking and 2 car garage are just a few of the perks offered in this great home. Professionally managed by First Key Homes. Contact your local leasing agent for further information. Thank you for your interest!

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.