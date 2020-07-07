5314 Margate Road

Amenities
Very clean 2 bedroom house in Decatur Township, SW side of Indianapolis.
Completely redone two years ago.
Brand new kitchen and bath, tile backsplashes.
Large Living Room
Laundry room right off kitchen also makes good mud room when coming in from garage
New windows, roof, siding, well insulated.
2.5 Car detached garage with opener
No smokers
Pets allowed, but no Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepards, or Chows allowed
Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5314-margate-rd-indianapolis-in-46221-usa/212375c3-07cb-4b72-a002-d07ba0fc1588
(RLNE5789476)