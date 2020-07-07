All apartments in Indianapolis
5314 Margate Road

Location

5314 Margate Road, Indianapolis, IN 46221
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
some paid utils
microwave
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Very clean 2 bedroom house in Decatur Township, SW side of Indianapolis.
Completely redone two years ago.
Brand new kitchen and bath, tile backsplashes.
Large Living Room
Laundry room right off kitchen also makes good mud room when coming in from garage
New windows, roof, siding, well insulated.
2.5 Car detached garage with opener
No smokers
Pets allowed, but no Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepards, or Chows allowed

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5314-margate-rd-indianapolis-in-46221-usa/212375c3-07cb-4b72-a002-d07ba0fc1588

(RLNE5789476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5314 Margate Road have any available units?
5314 Margate Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5314 Margate Road have?
Some of 5314 Margate Road's amenities include w/d hookup, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5314 Margate Road currently offering any rent specials?
5314 Margate Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5314 Margate Road pet-friendly?
No, 5314 Margate Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5314 Margate Road offer parking?
Yes, 5314 Margate Road offers parking.
Does 5314 Margate Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5314 Margate Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5314 Margate Road have a pool?
No, 5314 Margate Road does not have a pool.
Does 5314 Margate Road have accessible units?
No, 5314 Margate Road does not have accessible units.
Does 5314 Margate Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 5314 Margate Road does not have units with dishwashers.

