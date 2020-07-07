5314 Margate Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning microwave oven range refrigerator w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Very clean 2 bedroom house in Decatur Township, SW side of Indianapolis.

Completely redone two years ago.

Brand new kitchen and bath, tile backsplashes.

Large Living Room

Laundry room right off kitchen also makes good mud room when coming in from garage

New windows, roof, siding, well insulated.

2.5 Car detached garage with opener

No smokers

Pets allowed, but no Pit Bulls, Rottweilers, Dobermans, German Shepards, or Chows allowed



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/5314-margate-rd-indianapolis-in-46221-usa/212375c3-07cb-4b72-a002-d07ba0fc1588



