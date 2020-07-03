5306 Yucatan Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom total electric home is located in Franklin Township off Emerson & Thompson and is just moments from restaurants, shopping outlets and more! This home features a 1-car attached garage and offers new carpet and paint throughout. Enjoy the large living room with vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen is spacious and offers ample cabinet space and newer appliances. Entertain in the large fenced-in back yard with shed for extra storage. Pets Negotiable!

