5306 Yucatan Drive

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom total electric home is located in Franklin Township off Emerson & Thompson and is just moments from restaurants, shopping outlets and more! This home features a 1-car attached garage and offers new carpet and paint throughout. Enjoy the large living room with vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen is spacious and offers ample cabinet space and newer appliances. Entertain in the large fenced-in back yard with shed for extra storage. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.