Last updated October 4 2019 at 4:44 PM

5306 Yucatan Drive

5306 Yucatan Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5306 Yucatan Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
extra storage
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
** UNIT PENDING **

This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom total electric home is located in Franklin Township off Emerson & Thompson and is just moments from restaurants, shopping outlets and more! This home features a 1-car attached garage and offers new carpet and paint throughout. Enjoy the large living room with vaulted ceilings. The eat-in kitchen is spacious and offers ample cabinet space and newer appliances. Entertain in the large fenced-in back yard with shed for extra storage. Pets Negotiable!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5306 Yucatan Drive have any available units?
5306 Yucatan Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5306 Yucatan Drive have?
Some of 5306 Yucatan Drive's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and extra storage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5306 Yucatan Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5306 Yucatan Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5306 Yucatan Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5306 Yucatan Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5306 Yucatan Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5306 Yucatan Drive offers parking.
Does 5306 Yucatan Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5306 Yucatan Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5306 Yucatan Drive have a pool?
No, 5306 Yucatan Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5306 Yucatan Drive have accessible units?
No, 5306 Yucatan Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5306 Yucatan Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5306 Yucatan Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

