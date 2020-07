Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities parking garage

Do not let this home pass you by. Home features 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, a 1 car attached garage, large rear lawn, laundry hookups, and a spacious storage shed. Beautiful landscaping, hardwood floors, and a spacious living room also add to the appeal of this home. You will not be disappointed!