5269 N College Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f537f0c060 ---- Remodeled SOBRO 3-bedroom! Updated kicthen and bath with washer and dryer in the full basement and fireplace in the living room! Window A/C unit included. Parking spots behind the home. Enjoy nearby shopping, restaurants and entertainment with a short commute to downtown Indy and Broad Ripple! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Blinds Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring