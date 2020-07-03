All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated June 5 2019 at 10:05 PM

5269 N College Ave

5269 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5269 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f537f0c060 ---- Remodeled SOBRO 3-bedroom! Updated kicthen and bath with washer and dryer in the full basement and fireplace in the living room! Window A/C unit included. Parking spots behind the home. Enjoy nearby shopping, restaurants and entertainment with a short commute to downtown Indy and Broad Ripple! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY! Pet fee: $300 per pet. Breed & weight restrictions apply, 2 pet max Please see rental criteria before applying! Must be able to move in within 14 days of approved application. Deposit due within 24 hours of approval. $50 application fee for all residents 18. See all available homes at greatjones.co/rentals Blinds Washer And Dryer Wood Flooring

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5269 N College Ave have any available units?
5269 N College Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5269 N College Ave have?
Some of 5269 N College Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5269 N College Ave currently offering any rent specials?
5269 N College Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5269 N College Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 5269 N College Ave is pet friendly.
Does 5269 N College Ave offer parking?
Yes, 5269 N College Ave offers parking.
Does 5269 N College Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5269 N College Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5269 N College Ave have a pool?
No, 5269 N College Ave does not have a pool.
Does 5269 N College Ave have accessible units?
No, 5269 N College Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 5269 N College Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 5269 N College Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

