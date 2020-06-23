All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated February 21 2020 at 9:48 PM

5261 North College Avenue

5261 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5261 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
range
refrigerator
** UNIT PENDING **

Enjoy this great location just steps away from Moe & Johnnys, Fresh Market, the Monon Trail and right on Indy's Red Line. This 3 bedroom/1 bath features hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator and washer & dryer. Unfinished basement great for storage. Street and alley parking. Pets Negotiable! No Puppies. No A/C. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5261 North College Avenue have any available units?
5261 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5261 North College Avenue have?
Some of 5261 North College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5261 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5261 North College Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5261 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5261 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5261 North College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5261 North College Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5261 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5261 North College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5261 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 5261 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5261 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5261 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5261 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5261 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
