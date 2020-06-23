5261 North College Avenue

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



Enjoy this great location just steps away from Moe & Johnnys, Fresh Market, the Monon Trail and right on Indy's Red Line. This 3 bedroom/1 bath features hardwood floors throughout, a large kitchen with a gas stove, refrigerator and washer & dryer. Unfinished basement great for storage. Street and alley parking. Pets Negotiable! No Puppies. No A/C. Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp



