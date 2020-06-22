5259 North College Avenue

Amenities
** UNIT PENDING **
**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**
Beautifully updated 1/2 double with great walkability in Broad Ripple. Just steps away from the Monon Trail, Moe & Johnnys, Fresh Market and more! This 3 bedroom/1 bath features hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint and a large kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and washer & dryer. Unfinished basement great for storage. Street and alley parking. Pets Negotiable! No Puppies. NO A/C. Move-in Ready!
Contact us to schedule a showing.