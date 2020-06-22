5259 North College Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated range

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

** UNIT PENDING **



**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**



Beautifully updated 1/2 double with great walkability in Broad Ripple. Just steps away from the Monon Trail, Moe & Johnnys, Fresh Market and more! This 3 bedroom/1 bath features hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint and a large kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and washer & dryer. Unfinished basement great for storage. Street and alley parking. Pets Negotiable! No Puppies. NO A/C. Move-in Ready!

Contact us to schedule a showing.