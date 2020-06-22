All apartments in Indianapolis
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5259 North College Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5259 North College Avenue

5259 North College Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5259 North College Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **

**Refundable application fee at successful move-in**

Beautifully updated 1/2 double with great walkability in Broad Ripple. Just steps away from the Monon Trail, Moe & Johnnys, Fresh Market and more! This 3 bedroom/1 bath features hardwood floors throughout, fresh paint and a large kitchen with electric stove, refrigerator and washer & dryer. Unfinished basement great for storage. Street and alley parking. Pets Negotiable! No Puppies. NO A/C. Move-in Ready!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5259 North College Avenue have any available units?
5259 North College Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5259 North College Avenue have?
Some of 5259 North College Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5259 North College Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5259 North College Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5259 North College Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5259 North College Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5259 North College Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5259 North College Avenue does offer parking.
Does 5259 North College Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5259 North College Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5259 North College Avenue have a pool?
No, 5259 North College Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5259 North College Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5259 North College Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5259 North College Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5259 North College Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
