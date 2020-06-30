All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 14 2020 at 11:45 AM

5231 Austral Drive

5231 Austral Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5231 Austral Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Bayswater

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Ready Now!! West side Indy, Cute 2 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/ 1 Car Garage - Great home in the wonderful westside Indianapolis location. The kitchen is open to the living room and bedrooms are spacious. Laundry room, deck, and many other amenities, a must-see!

Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package

(RLNE3758951)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5231 Austral Drive have any available units?
5231 Austral Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5231 Austral Drive have?
Some of 5231 Austral Drive's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5231 Austral Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5231 Austral Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5231 Austral Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5231 Austral Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5231 Austral Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5231 Austral Drive offers parking.
Does 5231 Austral Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5231 Austral Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5231 Austral Drive have a pool?
No, 5231 Austral Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5231 Austral Drive have accessible units?
No, 5231 Austral Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5231 Austral Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5231 Austral Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

