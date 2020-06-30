5231 Austral Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed garage air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking garage

Ready Now!! West side Indy, Cute 2 Bed, 2 Bath Home w/ 1 Car Garage - Great home in the wonderful westside Indianapolis location. The kitchen is open to the living room and bedrooms are spacious. Laundry room, deck, and many other amenities, a must-see!



Please note- In addition to the monthly rent, a Resident Benefits Package fee of $35/ month will be applied. This includes your renters insurance, liability insurance, HVAC filter delivery and much more. Click here for more details: https://www.reddoorrents.com/residents-benefits-package



(RLNE3758951)