5223 Padre Ln

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage stainless steel air conditioning extra storage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet extra storage patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e490ff308b ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has vaulted ceilings in the living room. Low maintenance flooring in all the main living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and sliding door leads to the large back deck. Attached one car garage for parking or additional storage. Not Section 8. Schedule a showing today! $45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent ($10/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. Possible With Approval Range Stove