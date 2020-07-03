All apartments in Indianapolis
5223 Padre Ln

5223 Padre Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5223 Padre Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
extra storage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/e490ff308b ---- This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom house has vaulted ceilings in the living room. Low maintenance flooring in all the main living areas and new carpet in the bedrooms. Kitchen includes stainless steel appliances and sliding door leads to the large back deck. Attached one car garage for parking or additional storage. Not Section 8. Schedule a showing today! $45 app fee per adult. $250 pet fee/pet. $10 monthly pet rent.$95 Admin fee paid at move in along w/other required move in charges.**BONUS AMENITY INCLUDED** A portion of resident monthly rent ($10/mo) will be used to have HVAC filters delivered every 90 days. Possible With Approval Range Stove

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5223 Padre Ln have any available units?
5223 Padre Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5223 Padre Ln have?
Some of 5223 Padre Ln's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5223 Padre Ln currently offering any rent specials?
5223 Padre Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5223 Padre Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 5223 Padre Ln is pet friendly.
Does 5223 Padre Ln offer parking?
Yes, 5223 Padre Ln offers parking.
Does 5223 Padre Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5223 Padre Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5223 Padre Ln have a pool?
No, 5223 Padre Ln does not have a pool.
Does 5223 Padre Ln have accessible units?
No, 5223 Padre Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 5223 Padre Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 5223 Padre Ln does not have units with dishwashers.

