NOW LEASING Suite 6 at Southpoint Professional Center! This former medical office has 7 exam rooms, lobby, Front desk with HUGE reception area, break room, 3 nurse stations, and conference room. All exam rooms are set up for health providers with sinks and cabinets. Located close to Franciscan Health, this nearly 3,000 sf suite would be a great location for any general practitioner, urgent care provider, or any other medical specialist!