Last updated April 14 2020

515 Clyde Avenue

515 Clyde Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

515 Clyde Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Cozy Christian Park single family home that's ready for you!

Completely move-in ready and just blocks from the green space of Christian Par. Five minutes to Irvington and Fountain Square, this home is filled with natural daylight! Vaulted ceilings give this one an airy feel along with a completely finished bonus room! Topping it all off is the large yard in both front and back with a deep two car garage. WILL. NOT. LAST!

Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside the property. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 515 Clyde Avenue have any available units?
515 Clyde Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 515 Clyde Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
515 Clyde Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 515 Clyde Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 515 Clyde Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 515 Clyde Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 515 Clyde Avenue offers parking.
Does 515 Clyde Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 515 Clyde Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 515 Clyde Avenue have a pool?
No, 515 Clyde Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 515 Clyde Avenue have accessible units?
No, 515 Clyde Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 515 Clyde Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 515 Clyde Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 515 Clyde Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 515 Clyde Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

