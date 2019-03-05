515 Clyde Avenue

Amenities

garage

Unit Amenities Property Amenities parking garage

Cozy Christian Park single family home that's ready for you!



Completely move-in ready and just blocks from the green space of Christian Par. Five minutes to Irvington and Fountain Square, this home is filled with natural daylight! Vaulted ceilings give this one an airy feel along with a completely finished bonus room! Topping it all off is the large yard in both front and back with a deep two car garage. WILL. NOT. LAST!



Tenant pays all utilities. No smoking inside the property. Pre-qualify: No evictions or open bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross at least 3x rent. Text Dan at 815-622-5383 or email Dan@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule a showing! Preference for immediate occupancy.