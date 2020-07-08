5101 Winston Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.



This lovely ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen contains electric appliances and lots of cabinet and counter top space. The living room leads into a quaint family room with a decorative accent fireplace. The main bathroom is large and contains lots of cabinet space as well. Each room has plenty of windows great for natural light. The landscaping is neat and easy to maintain. The home also has an electric 2 car garage and both the front and back porch are covered. Don't delay! This is a new listing and won't last long!!



*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!



This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.



Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.



Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.