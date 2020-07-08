All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 26 2020 at 3:35 PM

5101 Winston Drive

5101 Winston Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5101 Winston Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This lovely ranch-style home has 3 bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The kitchen contains electric appliances and lots of cabinet and counter top space. The living room leads into a quaint family room with a decorative accent fireplace. The main bathroom is large and contains lots of cabinet space as well. Each room has plenty of windows great for natural light. The landscaping is neat and easy to maintain. The home also has an electric 2 car garage and both the front and back porch are covered. Don't delay! This is a new listing and won't last long!!

*WE NO LONGER HAVE A DOG BREED RESTRICTION. Your fur baby(s) are welcome!!!

This home is professionally managed by Conrex Property Management. Schedule a showing at your convenience with our self-showing feature. We are a pet-friendly company with no breed restrictions or weight limits.

Conrex is committed to compliance with Fair Housing laws. Applicants must meet our financial and background criteria. Visit our website to learn more about our rental criteria and our application process. This property does not qualify for Section 8 vouchers.

Your security matters to us, avoid a rental scam. Conrex does not advertise on Craigslist, Social Serve or Let Go. Conrex would never ask you to wire money or take the key after your showing to move-in.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5101 Winston Drive have any available units?
5101 Winston Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5101 Winston Drive have?
Some of 5101 Winston Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5101 Winston Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5101 Winston Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5101 Winston Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5101 Winston Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5101 Winston Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5101 Winston Drive offers parking.
Does 5101 Winston Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5101 Winston Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5101 Winston Drive have a pool?
No, 5101 Winston Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5101 Winston Drive have accessible units?
No, 5101 Winston Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5101 Winston Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5101 Winston Drive does not have units with dishwashers.

