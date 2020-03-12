5054 Parterra Court

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly

Unit Amenities patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This home is off Thompson Rd and Emerson, minutes away from I-465 access, Kroger, Wal-Mart, Starbucks, Thompson Park, and no shortage of dining options! Home features new laminate flooring, a cute, eat-in kitchen with a bar and lots of cabinet space, 3 nice size bedrooms and two full baths. Large backyard and front porch. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.