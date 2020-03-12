All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 5054 Parterra Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
5054 Parterra Court
Last updated June 9 2020 at 2:04 AM

5054 Parterra Court

5054 Parterra Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
I65-South Emerson
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

5054 Parterra Court, Indianapolis, IN 46237
I65-South Emerson

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This home is off Thompson Rd and Emerson, minutes away from I-465 access, Kroger, Wal-Mart, Starbucks, Thompson Park, and no shortage of dining options! Home features new laminate flooring, a cute, eat-in kitchen with a bar and lots of cabinet space, 3 nice size bedrooms and two full baths. Large backyard and front porch. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5054 Parterra Court have any available units?
5054 Parterra Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 5054 Parterra Court currently offering any rent specials?
5054 Parterra Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5054 Parterra Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 5054 Parterra Court is pet friendly.
Does 5054 Parterra Court offer parking?
No, 5054 Parterra Court does not offer parking.
Does 5054 Parterra Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5054 Parterra Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5054 Parterra Court have a pool?
No, 5054 Parterra Court does not have a pool.
Does 5054 Parterra Court have accessible units?
No, 5054 Parterra Court does not have accessible units.
Does 5054 Parterra Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 5054 Parterra Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5054 Parterra Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 5054 Parterra Court does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Ashford Georgetown
5810 Sebring Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
The View at 79th Apartments
2000 W 79th St
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Temple Lofts
1226 Dr Martin Luther King Jr St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Teal Run
2302 Windsong Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46229
Carriage House West
1301 N Whitcomb Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46224

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College