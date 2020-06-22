All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5042 Clarkson Drive

5042 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5042 Clarkson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
bathtub
carpet
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home with a loft in Pike Township. This home boasts new carpet, ceramic tile flooring, and paint. Living room is nicely sized with plenty of room to spread out. Downstairs also offers a large dining area and beautiful kitchen with gorgeous granite counters. All major kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with garden tub. In addition, the home offers a two car garage and the backyard is completely privacy fenced in!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5042 Clarkson Drive have any available units?
5042 Clarkson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5042 Clarkson Drive have?
Some of 5042 Clarkson Drive's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5042 Clarkson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
5042 Clarkson Drive isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5042 Clarkson Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 5042 Clarkson Drive is pet friendly.
Does 5042 Clarkson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 5042 Clarkson Drive does offer parking.
Does 5042 Clarkson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5042 Clarkson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5042 Clarkson Drive have a pool?
No, 5042 Clarkson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 5042 Clarkson Drive have accessible units?
No, 5042 Clarkson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 5042 Clarkson Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 5042 Clarkson Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
