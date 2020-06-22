5042 Clarkson Drive

Amenities
Now offering waived application fees for a limited time! Enter promo code DREAMHOME. Your dream home awaits! Beautifully remodeled 3 bedroom home with a loft in Pike Township. This home boasts new carpet, ceramic tile flooring, and paint. Living room is nicely sized with plenty of room to spread out. Downstairs also offers a large dining area and beautiful kitchen with gorgeous granite counters. All major kitchen appliances provided upon move in. Master bedroom features a full en suite master bathroom with garden tub. In addition, the home offers a two car garage and the backyard is completely privacy fenced in!
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.