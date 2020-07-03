All apartments in Indianapolis
5037 Clarkson Dr

5037 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5037 Clarkson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23eb0cf076 ---- This 2 story 3 bedroom and two and a half bath updated house located in Pike Township is amazing! As you enter the home there is a large living room which opens into the dining area and then opens onto the fully stocked kitchen. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space. Half bathroom downstairs along with a separate laundry room. Upstairs you find a large loft area along with 3 bedrooms (master suite is huge) and 2 full baths. Two car attached garage with automatic opener. Fenced back yard. Central Air and Blinds provided throughout Security deposit = $1,199 Tenant is responsible for all utilities - gas, electricity, water and sewer. Water and sewer remains in the home owner\'s name per utility policy. Tenant reimburses owner each month. Alarm - There is an alarm at the home. Any service or maintenace would be at resident\'s expense if they choose to utilize the alarm. Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 Clarkson Dr have any available units?
5037 Clarkson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 Clarkson Dr have?
Some of 5037 Clarkson Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 Clarkson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5037 Clarkson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 Clarkson Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 5037 Clarkson Dr is pet friendly.
Does 5037 Clarkson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5037 Clarkson Dr offers parking.
Does 5037 Clarkson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5037 Clarkson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 Clarkson Dr have a pool?
No, 5037 Clarkson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5037 Clarkson Dr have accessible units?
No, 5037 Clarkson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 Clarkson Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5037 Clarkson Dr has units with dishwashers.

