5037 Clarkson Dr

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/23eb0cf076 ---- This 2 story 3 bedroom and two and a half bath updated house located in Pike Township is amazing! As you enter the home there is a large living room which opens into the dining area and then opens onto the fully stocked kitchen. The kitchen offers tons of cabinet and counter space. Half bathroom downstairs along with a separate laundry room. Upstairs you find a large loft area along with 3 bedrooms (master suite is huge) and 2 full baths. Two car attached garage with automatic opener. Fenced back yard. Central Air and Blinds provided throughout Security deposit = $1,199 Tenant is responsible for all utilities - gas, electricity, water and sewer. Water and sewer remains in the home owner\'s name per utility policy. Tenant reimburses owner each month. Alarm - There is an alarm at the home. Any service or maintenace would be at resident\'s expense if they choose to utilize the alarm. Stove, Fridge and Dishwasher included! Call the school directly to verify the district. Section 8 not accepted. $45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com Pet Fee - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM