5028 Clarkson Dr

Amenities
3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full private bathroom. Vaulted ceiling in living/great room. Open and bright dining space. Small yard with full privacy fence. 2 gar attached garage. Brand new paint and flooring. The home is located in the Arbor Village neighborhood.
Application Requirements -- Must Have
Credit Score: 600 or higher to be considered
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2875. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.
No Pets.
No Section 8
MSD Pike Township Schools
PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.
"From our family to yours, welcome home."
"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.
