Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

5028 Clarkson Dr

5028 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

5028 Clarkson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

24hr maintenance
garage
walk in closets
internet access
Unit Amenities
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
internet access
3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full private bathroom. Vaulted ceiling in living/great room. Open and bright dining space. Small yard with full privacy fence. 2 gar attached garage. Brand new paint and flooring. The home is located in the Arbor Village neighborhood.

Application Requirements -- Must Have
Credit Score: 600 or higher to be considered
Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2875. (2.5x Rent)
No evictions filed in the last 5 years.
No Felonies in the last 5 years.

No Pets.
No Section 8
MSD Pike Township Schools

"From our family to yours, welcome home."

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5028 Clarkson Dr have any available units?
5028 Clarkson Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 5028 Clarkson Dr have?
Some of 5028 Clarkson Dr's amenities include 24hr maintenance, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5028 Clarkson Dr currently offering any rent specials?
5028 Clarkson Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5028 Clarkson Dr pet-friendly?
No, 5028 Clarkson Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 5028 Clarkson Dr offer parking?
Yes, 5028 Clarkson Dr offers parking.
Does 5028 Clarkson Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5028 Clarkson Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5028 Clarkson Dr have a pool?
No, 5028 Clarkson Dr does not have a pool.
Does 5028 Clarkson Dr have accessible units?
No, 5028 Clarkson Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 5028 Clarkson Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 5028 Clarkson Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
