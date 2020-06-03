5028 Clarkson Dr

Amenities

24hr maintenance garage walk in closets internet access

Unit Amenities walk in closets Property Amenities accepts section 8 parking 24hr maintenance garage internet access

3 bedroom 2.5 baths. Master bedroom with walk in closet and full private bathroom. Vaulted ceiling in living/great room. Open and bright dining space. Small yard with full privacy fence. 2 gar attached garage. Brand new paint and flooring. The home is located in the Arbor Village neighborhood.



Application Requirements -- Must Have

Credit Score: 600 or higher to be considered

Monthly Take home income after taxes at least $2875. (2.5x Rent)

No evictions filed in the last 5 years.

No Felonies in the last 5 years.



No Pets.

No Section 8

MSD Pike Township Schools



CALL TODAY FOR AN APPOINTMENT!

(734) 287-6619



PROFESSIONALLY MANAGED, 24/7 MAINTENANCE, INTERNET ACCESS TO PAYMENTS/LEDGER.



"From our family to yours, welcome home."



"From our family to yours, welcome home." Accepts Section 8.



(RLNE5094474)