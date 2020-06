Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Great SoBro bungalow. Three bedrooms, one and a half baths (both just completely remodeled!) with full basement. Newly refinished hardwood floors and a HUGE eat in kitchen. Walk to restaurants, shopping, the Monon, Nickle Plate and Fall Creek trails. Mature trees provide plenty of shade and fenced backyard with wood deck is great for relaxing and entertaining.