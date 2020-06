Amenities

Cute SoBro bungalow at 50th & Evanston. Easy walk to the Monon Trail and numerous shops along College Ave. Home features brand new kitchen:crisp, sleek, new white cabinets, new counters, sink, lights, tile floor, and stainless appliances. Hardwood floors throughout. Two generous bedrooms with great closets. Updated bath with tile tub/shower surround. Unfinished basement with lots of storage and a 2-car garage. Pets Negotiable!



