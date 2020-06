Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony pet friendly extra storage oven refrigerator

Unit Amenities extra storage in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nice 2 BR Rental on Indygo bus line. Cozy and quaint charmer with all appliances including washer and dryer. Owner maintains the exterior, so all you have to do is enjoy the front porch. Full basement for additional storage. Small pet (one) allowed with $250 non refundable deposit. Application fee $35.90 paid to Tenant Verification Services. Deposit of $695.