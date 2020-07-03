All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
50 Jenny Lane
50 Jenny Lane

50 Jenny Lane · No Longer Available
Location

50 Jenny Lane, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Near Southeast

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Incredible 3 Bed / 2 Bath Two-Story Home for Rent with 2 Car Detached Garage in Pleasant Run Area. The Amazing Home is about 1000 Sq Ft with a Bonus Area in the Basement. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator, Unfinished Basement, Built-in Closets/Cabinets, and Much More! Located just South of Washington St East of Irvington. Christian Park and the Pleasant Run Parkway Trail is within walking distance. This will Not Last Long!
Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at www.rpmindymetro.com

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Rental Terms: Rent: $775, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $775, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 50 Jenny Lane have any available units?
50 Jenny Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 50 Jenny Lane have?
Some of 50 Jenny Lane's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 50 Jenny Lane currently offering any rent specials?
50 Jenny Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 50 Jenny Lane pet-friendly?
Yes, 50 Jenny Lane is pet friendly.
Does 50 Jenny Lane offer parking?
Yes, 50 Jenny Lane offers parking.
Does 50 Jenny Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 50 Jenny Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 50 Jenny Lane have a pool?
No, 50 Jenny Lane does not have a pool.
Does 50 Jenny Lane have accessible units?
No, 50 Jenny Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 50 Jenny Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 50 Jenny Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

