Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities

Hurry this 1500sq+ condo won't last long! Home features a master suite with separate tub and shower. Two additional bedrooms, two and half baths and gas fireplace for those cozy nights. Home comes with stove, refrigerator and microwave. Home has laminated flooring throughout the main level and carpeting on the second level. All the essentials to move right in!