Last updated March 22 2020 at 5:36 PM

4936 West Troy Avenue

4936 West Troy Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4936 West Troy Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Mars Hill

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
parking
garage
This Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home showcasing Living Room and Dining Area with High Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan and Open Flow Concept Design. Covered Front Porch with Gardening Area, Kitchen with All Appliances Included and Laundry Closet has Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookup. Lovely Master Bedroom features Private Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Walk in Closet and the Additional 2 Bedrooms are situated across the Living Room in this Split Floor Plan with the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. One Car Attached Garage accessed through the Kitchen. Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends in this Fantastic Fully Privacy Fenced Backyard which has a Large Sweeping Wooden Deck that Opens from the Living Room through beautiful French doors. Mature Trees. Just a Beautiful Layout. And Only 15 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!

All Electric Home.

This Property is Not Available for Section 8.

Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4936 West Troy Avenue have any available units?
4936 West Troy Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4936 West Troy Avenue have?
Some of 4936 West Troy Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4936 West Troy Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4936 West Troy Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4936 West Troy Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 4936 West Troy Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 4936 West Troy Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4936 West Troy Avenue offers parking.
Does 4936 West Troy Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4936 West Troy Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4936 West Troy Avenue have a pool?
No, 4936 West Troy Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4936 West Troy Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4936 West Troy Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4936 West Troy Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 4936 West Troy Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

