4936 West Troy Avenue

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 parking garage

This Beautifully Renovated 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Ranch Home showcasing Living Room and Dining Area with High Vaulted Ceiling, Ceiling Fan and Open Flow Concept Design. Covered Front Porch with Gardening Area, Kitchen with All Appliances Included and Laundry Closet has Full Size Washer/Dryer Hookup. Lovely Master Bedroom features Private Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom, Walk in Closet and the Additional 2 Bedrooms are situated across the Living Room in this Split Floor Plan with the Second Full Tub/Shower Combo Bathroom. One Car Attached Garage accessed through the Kitchen. Enjoy Great Times with Family and Friends in this Fantastic Fully Privacy Fenced Backyard which has a Large Sweeping Wooden Deck that Opens from the Living Room through beautiful French doors. Mature Trees. Just a Beautiful Layout. And Only 15 minutes to Downtown Indy with All the City has to Offer!



All Electric Home.



This Property is Not Available for Section 8.



Rental Terms: Rent: $975, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.