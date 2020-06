4935 Peony Place

Amenities

STUNNING 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM HOME FEATURING MAIN LEVEL MASTER BEDROOM SUITE. LARGE GREAT ROOM WITH VAULTED CEILINGS AND FIREPLACE. KITCHEN INCLUDES BREAKFAST BAR, SKYLIGHT, SEPARATE DINING AREA AND AMPLE COUNTER SPACE! SECOND LEVEL WITH ADDITIONAL 2 LOVELY BEDROOMS AND THE SECOND FULL TUB/SHOWER COMBO BATHROOM. LAUNDRY CLOSET OFF KITCHEN AND ATTACHED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH REMOTES. ENJOY THE BACKYARD DECK AND PARTIALLY FENCED YARD WITH FRIENDS AND FAMILY THROUGHOUT THE SEASONS. THIS HOME FEATURES COMMUNITY POOL, PIKE TOWNSHIP SCHOOLS AND IS CONVENIENTLY LOCATED WITHIN MINUTES OF EAGLE CREEK PARK, SHOPPING, AND THE INTERSTATE. NEWER PAINT AND CARPET IN BEAUTIFUL NEUTRAL TONES MAKE THIS HOME MOVE IN READY FOR THE HOLIDAYS!



PIKE TOWNSHIP



THIS PROPERTY IS NOT AVAILABLE FOR SECTION 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,200, Application Fee: $50, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.