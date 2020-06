Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher parking walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse gym parking pool

#102 on main level of this immaculate unit on main level of bldg #4925 entrance in Windslow Crossing. 2 BDRM with walk in closets, 2 Full baths condo unit. Patio walks out to the open green space and woods, with beautiful private views. Open concept-kitchen, dining room and family room. Separate storage closet. All appliances included plus washer/dryer. Community pool, clubhouse and exercise room. Assign parking space.