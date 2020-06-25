4920 Clarkson Drive

Amenities

Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home in Pike Township. This home offers wonderful carpet, flooring, paint, and has 1,623 sq ft of comfortable living space! The spacious living room offers a cozy fireplace to curl up near in the wintertime. Kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile flooring, white cabinets, and gorgeous granite counters. All major kitchen appliances provided. Upstairs offers 3 generous sized bedrooms and the master bedroom features an amazing master bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and standup shower. Backyard is completely privacy fenced in.