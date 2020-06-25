All apartments in Indianapolis
4920 Clarkson Drive

4920 Clarkson Drive · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Snacks - Guion Creek
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4920 Clarkson Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
Beautifully updated 3 bedroom home in Pike Township.  This home offers wonderful carpet, flooring, paint, and has 1,623 sq ft of comfortable living space! The spacious living room offers a cozy fireplace to curl up near in the wintertime.  Kitchen has been updated with ceramic tile flooring, white cabinets, and gorgeous granite counters.  All major kitchen appliances provided.  Upstairs offers 3 generous sized bedrooms and the master bedroom features an amazing master bathroom with dual vanities and separate tub and standup shower.  Backyard is completely privacy fenced in.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4920 Clarkson Drive have any available units?
4920 Clarkson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4920 Clarkson Drive have?
Some of 4920 Clarkson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4920 Clarkson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4920 Clarkson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4920 Clarkson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4920 Clarkson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4920 Clarkson Drive offer parking?
No, 4920 Clarkson Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4920 Clarkson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4920 Clarkson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4920 Clarkson Drive have a pool?
No, 4920 Clarkson Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4920 Clarkson Drive have accessible units?
No, 4920 Clarkson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4920 Clarkson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4920 Clarkson Drive has units with dishwashers.
