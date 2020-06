Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room parking garage

Nice ranch boasting 3 bedroom 2 bath. Kitchen has updated black appliances with open bar with pass through to the carpeted living room, making an open floor plan. Home features a great yard with a paved area in backyard, giving plenty of room for parking along with a 2 car detached garage. Basement is large and spacious, giving extra areas for a game room.



View /apply now at www.GoalProperties.com

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.