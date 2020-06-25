4830 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205 Meridian Kessler
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Location! Location! Location! Completely redone Broadripple Bungalow! All new floors and paint through out the home. Open concept floor plan and new appliances. Two spacious bedrooms and updated bath. Full unfinished basement with laundry area for washer and dryer. Must see this adorable home!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
