Last updated May 31 2019 at 6:05 AM

4830 Broadway Street

4830 Broadway Street · No Longer Available
Location

4830 Broadway Street, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
oven
refrigerator
Location! Location! Location! Completely redone Broadripple Bungalow! All new floors and paint through out the home. Open concept floor plan and new appliances. Two spacious bedrooms and updated bath. Full unfinished basement with laundry area for washer and dryer. Must see this adorable home!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4830 Broadway Street have any available units?
4830 Broadway Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4830 Broadway Street have?
Some of 4830 Broadway Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4830 Broadway Street currently offering any rent specials?
4830 Broadway Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4830 Broadway Street pet-friendly?
No, 4830 Broadway Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4830 Broadway Street offer parking?
No, 4830 Broadway Street does not offer parking.
Does 4830 Broadway Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4830 Broadway Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4830 Broadway Street have a pool?
No, 4830 Broadway Street does not have a pool.
Does 4830 Broadway Street have accessible units?
No, 4830 Broadway Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4830 Broadway Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4830 Broadway Street does not have units with dishwashers.
