All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4822 Shadow Pointe Drive
Last updated May 18 2020 at 7:54 PM

4822 Shadow Pointe Drive

4822 Shadow Pointe Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4822 Shadow Pointe Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
air conditioning
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
This is a spacious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath single family home located in Pike Township. The home comes with a refrigerator, stove/oven, microwave, dishwasher, and central air! Pets are welcome. This home does not accept Section 8.

LEASE TERMS: 12 months.

UTILITIES: All Electric.

TENANT PAYS: All Utilities.

CENTRAL AIR: Yes.

Pet Deposit/Pet Policy: A maximum of 2 pets per property will be allowed with a non-refundable pet fee of $200. There will be a $20 per pet per month charge for pet rent. The following breeds are restricted: Pit Bull and Rottweiler.

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive have any available units?
4822 Shadow Pointe Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive have?
Some of 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4822 Shadow Pointe Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive offer parking?
No, 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive have a pool?
No, 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive have accessible units?
No, 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4822 Shadow Pointe Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Colonial Square
5650 Renn Lane
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Chateau De Ville
5370 Rue Deville
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Historic Marcy Village
4555 Marcy Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46205
Monon Lofts
1122 E 16th St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
CityView On Meridian
3801 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46208
Blacherne At Vermont Place
402 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Park at Eagle Creek
5525 Elkhorn Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College