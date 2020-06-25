All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 14 2019 at 5:04 PM

4819 West Raymond Street

4819 West Raymond Street · No Longer Available
Location

4819 West Raymond Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park Fletcher

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
e-payments
range
oven
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
e-payments
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
"Classic 4 Bed / 1 Bath Pet-Friendly House for Rent in Drexel Gardens. The Newly Remodeled Home has 1700 Sq Ft with Mini Barn. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Central Air Conditioning, Shed, and Much More! Located on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Close to I-465 A few miles from Broadripple, Fort Ben, and Irvington. Access nearby with Restaurants and Conveniences in Every Direction. This will Not Last Long!

Professionally Managed by
Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro

Call today for a private showing: 317-484-8444 Ext 1 for Leasing
or Visit http://www.rently.com to see how to tour the property at your convenience.

Find more details, video walk through, and our other current listings at http://www.rpmindymetro.com/houses-for-rent

This home does not accept section 8

Get Pre-Approved Today!
http://www.rpmindymetro.com/tenant-pre-approval

Real Property Management Indianapolis Metro
2222 Cunningham Rd, Suite 2
Indianapolis, IN 46224
www.rpmindymetro.com
Office: (317) 484-8444

Indianapolis leader in residential property management. Tenants can apply to rent online, pay rent online, and even take a video tour of our available rental homes online!

Call (317) 484-8444 or visit www.rpmindymetro.com for more information on this rental home or choose from many more rentals, town-homes, single family homes and apartments available!"

Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4819 West Raymond Street have any available units?
4819 West Raymond Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4819 West Raymond Street have?
Some of 4819 West Raymond Street's amenities include pet friendly, recently renovated, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4819 West Raymond Street currently offering any rent specials?
4819 West Raymond Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4819 West Raymond Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 4819 West Raymond Street is pet friendly.
Does 4819 West Raymond Street offer parking?
No, 4819 West Raymond Street does not offer parking.
Does 4819 West Raymond Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4819 West Raymond Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4819 West Raymond Street have a pool?
No, 4819 West Raymond Street does not have a pool.
Does 4819 West Raymond Street have accessible units?
No, 4819 West Raymond Street does not have accessible units.
Does 4819 West Raymond Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 4819 West Raymond Street does not have units with dishwashers.
