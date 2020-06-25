4819 West Raymond Street

Amenities

"Classic 4 Bed / 1 Bath Pet-Friendly House for Rent in Drexel Gardens. The Newly Remodeled Home has 1700 Sq Ft with Mini Barn. Highlights and Featured Amenities include Stove/Oven, Refrigerator/Freezer, Central Air Conditioning, Shed, and Much More! Located on the northeast side of Indianapolis. Close to I-465 A few miles from Broadripple, Fort Ben, and Irvington. Access nearby with Restaurants and Conveniences in Every Direction.



This home does not accept section 8



Rental Terms: Rent: $950, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $950, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.