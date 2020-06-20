4812 W. Beecher St.

Amenities
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - WEST: W Minnesota & S Lynhurst
3 bedroom / 1 bathroom, ranch, single family home with Living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room
Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up
Exterior Features Include: Two car detached garage, partially fenced in yard, screen doors, concrete patio
Appliances Included: None
Central Air: No
Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.
Utilities:
Utility Information: Water heater- Gas, Stove- Gas/Electric, Dryer- Electric, Furnace- Gas
Tenant Pays: All Utilities
This home does not accept section 8
Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy
Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch
Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria
(RLNE1855452)