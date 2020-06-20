All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4812 W. Beecher St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4812 W. Beecher St.
Last updated May 14 2020 at 9:36 AM

4812 W. Beecher St.

4812 West Beecher Street · (317) 316-3410
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

4812 West Beecher Street, Indianapolis, IN 46241
Park Fletcher

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 4812 W. Beecher St. · Avail. now

$775

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1104 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
parking
garage
APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - WEST: W Minnesota & S Lynhurst
3 bedroom / 1 bathroom, ranch, single family home with Living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room

Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up
Exterior Features Include: Two car detached garage, partially fenced in yard, screen doors, concrete patio

Appliances Included: None
Central Air: No

Lease Terms:
12 month lease required
Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.

Utilities:
Utility Information: Water heater- Gas, Stove- Gas/Electric, Dryer- Electric, Furnace- Gas
Tenant Pays: All Utilities

This home does not accept section 8

Contact:
For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy

Schedule a Showing Anytime
https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch

Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria

(RLNE1855452)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4812 W. Beecher St. have any available units?
4812 W. Beecher St. has a unit available for $775 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4812 W. Beecher St. have?
Some of 4812 W. Beecher St.'s amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4812 W. Beecher St. currently offering any rent specials?
4812 W. Beecher St. isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4812 W. Beecher St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 4812 W. Beecher St. is pet friendly.
Does 4812 W. Beecher St. offer parking?
Yes, 4812 W. Beecher St. does offer parking.
Does 4812 W. Beecher St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4812 W. Beecher St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4812 W. Beecher St. have a pool?
No, 4812 W. Beecher St. does not have a pool.
Does 4812 W. Beecher St. have accessible units?
No, 4812 W. Beecher St. does not have accessible units.
Does 4812 W. Beecher St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 4812 W. Beecher St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 4812 W. Beecher St.?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Amber Woods
10202 John Jay Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Pangea Hills
5500 Pleasant Hill Cir
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Grid
502 East Washington Street
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Chateau in the Woods
4020 Monaco Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
Brockton Apartments
5778 Brockton Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46220
South and Madison
1834 Madison Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity