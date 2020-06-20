4812 W. Beecher St.

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly garage air conditioning range

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 on-site laundry parking garage

APPROVED APPLICATION WITH HOLD , NOT TAKING APPLICATIONS AT THIS TIME. - WEST: W Minnesota & S Lynhurst

3 bedroom / 1 bathroom, ranch, single family home with Living room, dining room, kitchen, laundry room



Interior Features include: Mini blinds, laundry hook-up

Exterior Features Include: Two car detached garage, partially fenced in yard, screen doors, concrete patio



Appliances Included: None

Central Air: No



Lease Terms:

12 month lease required

Pets Okay See Pet Policy, fees and restrictions in application criteria below.



Utilities:

Utility Information: Water heater- Gas, Stove- Gas/Electric, Dryer- Electric, Furnace- Gas

Tenant Pays: All Utilities



This home does not accept section 8



Contact:

For more information or to schedule a showing contact us at 317-885-5099 ext 1 or email Info@CRESindy.com See other listings at www.cresindy.com ***If you would like to be the first one to know about new properties or price reductions like us on FACEBOOK by going to www.facebook.com/cresindy



Schedule a Showing Anytime

https://showmojo.com/20c293a065/listings/mapsearch



Application Criteria: https://showmojo.com/accounts/20c293a065/rental_application_criteria



(RLNE1855452)