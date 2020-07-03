4745 E 17th St

Amenities

This adorable 1 bedroom with a bonus room bungalow is move in ready. As you enter the home you are greeted with beautiful hardwood floors and fresh paint that extend throughout the bedrooms and living room of the home. The kitchen has lovely tile flooring and has an open feel and has an eat-in kitchen area. The kitchen comes stocked with a stove and fridge (ice make is non operational). Blinds are provided throughout the home as well. Additional amenities include a covered front porch, rear deck and off street parking.



Security deposit = $575



Stove and Fridge Provided.



Tenant responsible for all utilities - gas, water, sewer and electricity.



Call the school directly to verify the district.

Section 8 not accepted.



$45 application fee for one anyone over the age of 18. Applications are completed online at www.astephome.com. Application criteria also available to review at www.astephome.com



Pet Deposit - $200 non-refundable pet fee per pet. Max two pets. Monthly pet fee of $25 per pet. Aggressive breed dogs allowed by must have required insurance. Call or email for details



A STEP AHEAD MANAGEMENT CAN BE REACHED AT 317-912-1507 via email at INFO@ASTEPHOME.COM OR ONLINE AT ASTEPHOME.COM



