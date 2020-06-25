All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated July 9 2019 at 2:54 PM

4705 Falcon Run Way

4705 Falcon Run Way · No Longer Available
Location

4705 Falcon Run Way, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
3 Bed, 2.5 bath home with loft on cul-de-sac. First floor features living, dining, kitchen and laundry. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, flat-top stove, and microwave. Dining room opens to back yard with patio and privacy fence. Laundry room includes washer/dryer and cabinet storage. Upstairs, find a loft which can be used for living room, play room, office or more! Master bedroom with private bath and his/hers closets, two additional bedrooms, and a hall bath complete the upstairs. Close to shopping and conveniences, and quick access to 65 interchange for downtown.

Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates
Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/
No section 8
Application Fee (per adult tenant)
One-time Lease Administration Fee
One-time Pet Fee (if applicable)
Monthly Pet Rent (if applicable)
AVOID FRAUD: We do not advertise for rent on Craigslist
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4705 Falcon Run Way have any available units?
4705 Falcon Run Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4705 Falcon Run Way have?
Some of 4705 Falcon Run Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4705 Falcon Run Way currently offering any rent specials?
4705 Falcon Run Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4705 Falcon Run Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 4705 Falcon Run Way is pet friendly.
Does 4705 Falcon Run Way offer parking?
No, 4705 Falcon Run Way does not offer parking.
Does 4705 Falcon Run Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4705 Falcon Run Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4705 Falcon Run Way have a pool?
No, 4705 Falcon Run Way does not have a pool.
Does 4705 Falcon Run Way have accessible units?
No, 4705 Falcon Run Way does not have accessible units.
Does 4705 Falcon Run Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4705 Falcon Run Way has units with dishwashers.
