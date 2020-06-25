4705 Falcon Run Way

Amenities

3 Bed, 2.5 bath home with loft on cul-de-sac. First floor features living, dining, kitchen and laundry. Kitchen includes refrigerator, dishwasher, flat-top stove, and microwave. Dining room opens to back yard with patio and privacy fence. Laundry room includes washer/dryer and cabinet storage. Upstairs, find a loft which can be used for living room, play room, office or more! Master bedroom with private bath and his/hers closets, two additional bedrooms, and a hall bath complete the upstairs. Close to shopping and conveniences, and quick access to 65 interchange for downtown.



Properties are leased on a first-come, first-served basis decided by lease signing and move in dates

Complete a rental application online at http://www.indpropertymanagement.com/self-tour-homes/

No section 8

