469 South Pine Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203 Downtown Indianapolis
Amenities
in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Come a take a look at this newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Fountain Square. Located in the Historical Fletcher Place neighborhood this allows you to walk around the beautiful Fountain Square area and also to be relatively close to downtown includes also a fenced in back yard with a privacy fence.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 469 South Pine Street have any available units?
469 South Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.