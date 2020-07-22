All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 469 South Pine Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
469 South Pine Street
Last updated January 9 2020 at 10:10 PM

469 South Pine Street

469 South Pine Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Downtown Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

469 South Pine Street, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Downtown Indianapolis

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Come a take a look at this newly renovated 2 bedroom apartment in the heart of Fountain Square. Located in the Historical Fletcher Place neighborhood this allows you to walk around the beautiful Fountain Square area and also to be relatively close to downtown includes also a fenced in back yard with a privacy fence.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 469 South Pine Street have any available units?
469 South Pine Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 469 South Pine Street have?
Some of 469 South Pine Street's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 469 South Pine Street currently offering any rent specials?
469 South Pine Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 469 South Pine Street pet-friendly?
No, 469 South Pine Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 469 South Pine Street offer parking?
No, 469 South Pine Street does not offer parking.
Does 469 South Pine Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 469 South Pine Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 469 South Pine Street have a pool?
No, 469 South Pine Street does not have a pool.
Does 469 South Pine Street have accessible units?
No, 469 South Pine Street does not have accessible units.
Does 469 South Pine Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 469 South Pine Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodlake Apartments of Indianapolis
7401 Merganser Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
333 Penn
333 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Carriage House East
10174 Tinton Court
Indianapolis, IN 46235
Pangea Meadows
5505 Scarlet Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46224
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Cambridge Square North
7110 Township Line Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
Turnverein
902 N Meridian St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
800 Capitol
800 N Capitol Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 Bedroom ApartmentsIndianapolis 2 Bedroom Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Apartments
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekNear Eastside
Crooked CreekCastleton

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College