4641 Primrose Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage patio / balcony range w/d hookup Property Amenities fire pit parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Charming 2 Bdrm/1 Bath SoBro Bunglow.

Home features sun room/enclosed front porch, laminate flooring, washer/dryer hook-up in basement & may updates & features throughout that you will LOVE! Home sits on a corner lot with mature trees--Enjoy your fenced backyard w/ covered patio, pergola & fire pit, 1-car detached garage for off street parking or extra storage. Pet will be considered with non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Convenient to Monon Trail, Arsenal Park & anticipated Red Line transit. Please email for Open House/Viewing opportunities.