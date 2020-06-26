All apartments in Indianapolis
Indianapolis, IN
4641 Primrose Ave
Last updated July 10 2019 at 7:17 AM

4641 Primrose Ave

4641 Primrose Avenue · No Longer Available
Indianapolis
Fairgrounds
Apartments with Parking
2 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

4641 Primrose Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Fairgrounds

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
ceiling fan
fire pit
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Charming 2 Bdrm/1 Bath SoBro Bunglow.
Home features sun room/enclosed front porch, laminate flooring, washer/dryer hook-up in basement & may updates & features throughout that you will LOVE! Home sits on a corner lot with mature trees--Enjoy your fenced backyard w/ covered patio, pergola & fire pit, 1-car detached garage for off street parking or extra storage. Pet will be considered with non-refundable pet fee and monthly pet rent. Convenient to Monon Trail, Arsenal Park & anticipated Red Line transit. Please email for Open House/Viewing opportunities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4641 Primrose Ave have any available units?
4641 Primrose Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4641 Primrose Ave have?
Some of 4641 Primrose Ave's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4641 Primrose Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4641 Primrose Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4641 Primrose Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4641 Primrose Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4641 Primrose Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4641 Primrose Ave offers parking.
Does 4641 Primrose Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4641 Primrose Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4641 Primrose Ave have a pool?
No, 4641 Primrose Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4641 Primrose Ave have accessible units?
No, 4641 Primrose Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4641 Primrose Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4641 Primrose Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
