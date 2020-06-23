All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4619 North PARK Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4619 North PARK Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4619 North PARK Avenue

4619 North Park Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Meridian Kessler
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4619 North Park Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46205
Meridian Kessler

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
GREAT OPPORTUNITY for SHORT TERM LEASE in MERIDIAN KESSLER! Darling 3BR/2FB home with terrific covered front porch and tons of charm. Hardwood floors, built-ins, fireplace, & charm. Updated kitchen w/stainless appliances, slate floor, & open to dining room. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Hall upstairs bath has tub/shower & single vanity. Master suite with walk-in shower, double sinks, & large walk-in-closet. Great natural light throughout. The nursery has built-ins. The basement offers lots of opportunities! Unfinished and ready for the next buyer. 2 car oversized detached garage. Back wood deck & open patio. This home has been loved! Wonderful location close to great schools, restaurants, & shops.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4619 North PARK Avenue have any available units?
4619 North PARK Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4619 North PARK Avenue have?
Some of 4619 North PARK Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4619 North PARK Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
4619 North PARK Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4619 North PARK Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 4619 North PARK Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4619 North PARK Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 4619 North PARK Avenue does offer parking.
Does 4619 North PARK Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4619 North PARK Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4619 North PARK Avenue have a pool?
No, 4619 North PARK Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 4619 North PARK Avenue have accessible units?
No, 4619 North PARK Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 4619 North PARK Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4619 North PARK Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Should I Live with a Roommate?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Chelsea Village Apartments of Indianapolis Indiana
9280 Chelsea Village Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46260
82 Flats
8515 Clearwater Ln
Indianapolis, IN 46240
Pebble Point Apartments
3030 Pebble Point Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Circa
617 North College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Artistry Apartments
451 E Market St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Pangea Fields
3215 N Alton Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46222
Penn Street Tower
115 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College