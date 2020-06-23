4619 North PARK Avenue

Amenities

GREAT OPPORTUNITY for SHORT TERM LEASE in MERIDIAN KESSLER! Darling 3BR/2FB home with terrific covered front porch and tons of charm. Hardwood floors, built-ins, fireplace, & charm. Updated kitchen w/stainless appliances, slate floor, & open to dining room. 3 spacious bedrooms upstairs. Hall upstairs bath has tub/shower & single vanity. Master suite with walk-in shower, double sinks, & large walk-in-closet. Great natural light throughout. The nursery has built-ins. The basement offers lots of opportunities! Unfinished and ready for the next buyer. 2 car oversized detached garage. Back wood deck & open patio. This home has been loved! Wonderful location close to great schools, restaurants, & shops.