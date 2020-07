Amenities

Got an eye for finish and polish? This could be your bonanza in walkable Meridian-Kessler, two blocks from the popular Monon Trail, two blocks from the hot Red Line. So much work has been done. Updated kitchen: white custom cabinets, granite counters, black & stainless appliances. Decorative fireplace. Dining room window seat. Some Pella thermal windows. Master ensuite on 2nd with bonus room or walk-in closet. Private, fenced yard in HOT area!