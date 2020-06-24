All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 4541 Brookmeadow Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
4541 Brookmeadow Drive
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4541 Brookmeadow Drive

4541 Brookmeadow Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Snacks - Guion Creek
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

4541 Brookmeadow Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46254
Snacks - Guion Creek

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
garage
walk in closets
bathtub
Unit Amenities
bathtub
patio / balcony
walk in closets
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
garage
** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **

Great Pike home off 56th & Georgetown. This property features eat-in-kitchen with appliances, open floor plan, fenced backyard with storage shed and deck, 2-car attached garage, lots of closet space, and washer/dryer hook-ups. The master suite includes a large walk-in-closet, dual sinks, and bath tub with separate shower. Located in Brookfield Village subdivision with easy access to schools, Eagle Creek, and interstates. Available Now!
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4541 Brookmeadow Drive have any available units?
4541 Brookmeadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4541 Brookmeadow Drive have?
Some of 4541 Brookmeadow Drive's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4541 Brookmeadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4541 Brookmeadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4541 Brookmeadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 4541 Brookmeadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4541 Brookmeadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 4541 Brookmeadow Drive offers parking.
Does 4541 Brookmeadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4541 Brookmeadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4541 Brookmeadow Drive have a pool?
No, 4541 Brookmeadow Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4541 Brookmeadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 4541 Brookmeadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4541 Brookmeadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4541 Brookmeadow Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Keeneland Crest Apartments
8401 Boggs Creek Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46237
Deercross Apartments
7007 Deer Path Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46254
Windsor Park
6764 Lambert St
Indianapolis, IN 46241
Ambassador
39 E 9th St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Canal Square Apartments of Indianapolis
359 N West St
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Wyckford Commons
7777 Wyckford Ct
Indianapolis, IN 46214
The Plaza at Library Square
902 N Pennsylvania St
Indianapolis, IN 46204
Redwood Indianapolis
7925 Carlington Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46237

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College