4541 Brookmeadow Drive

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony garage walk in closets bathtub

Unit Amenities bathtub patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup Property Amenities garage

** PLEASE ADVISE APPLICATIONS ON PROPERTY. **



Great Pike home off 56th & Georgetown. This property features eat-in-kitchen with appliances, open floor plan, fenced backyard with storage shed and deck, 2-car attached garage, lots of closet space, and washer/dryer hook-ups. The master suite includes a large walk-in-closet, dual sinks, and bath tub with separate shower. Located in Brookfield Village subdivision with easy access to schools, Eagle Creek, and interstates. Available Now!

Contact us to schedule a showing.