Last updated June 2 2020 at 6:50 PM

4532 Dabny Circle

4532 Dabney Circle · No Longer Available
Location

4532 Dabney Circle, Indianapolis, IN 46254
North High School

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
** UNIT PENDING **

Home is located in Pike Township off 46th and Lafayette Rd., within minutes to Eagle Creek Park, I-65, shopping and more! This property is all electric & features fresh paint throughout. Spacious living room, eat-in-kitchen with lots of cabinet space. An updated bathroom, lots of closet space and a nice backyard with a patio. A 1-car attached garage with extra driveway space. Pets Negotiable! Note: In addition to the monthly rent, Tenant will pay an additional $30 each month for a Tenant Benefits Package. Details can be found here: www.threaltyinc.com/tbp

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4532 Dabny Circle have any available units?
4532 Dabny Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4532 Dabny Circle have?
Some of 4532 Dabny Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4532 Dabny Circle currently offering any rent specials?
4532 Dabny Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4532 Dabny Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 4532 Dabny Circle is pet friendly.
Does 4532 Dabny Circle offer parking?
Yes, 4532 Dabny Circle offers parking.
Does 4532 Dabny Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4532 Dabny Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4532 Dabny Circle have a pool?
No, 4532 Dabny Circle does not have a pool.
Does 4532 Dabny Circle have accessible units?
No, 4532 Dabny Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 4532 Dabny Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 4532 Dabny Circle does not have units with dishwashers.

How much should you be paying for rent?

