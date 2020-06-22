4510 Stone Mill Drive

Amenities

** UNIT PENDING **



This property is located in Perry Township with easy access to I-65, Roncalli High School and a short drive to numerous shops and restaurants in nearby Greenwood. This home features a spacious living room with vaulted ceilings, formal dining room, updated kitchen, large family room with a fireplace, 3 full bathrooms and a 2-car attached garage. The master bedroom includes a large walk-in closet and a private bath. Enjoy the fully fenced backyard with large patio. Pets Negotiable!

