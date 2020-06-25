All apartments in Indianapolis
Find more places like 450 Shelby St Apt 1.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Indianapolis, IN
/
450 Shelby St Apt 1
Last updated July 10 2019 at 11:20 AM

450 Shelby St Apt 1

450 Shelby St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Indianapolis
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

450 Shelby St, Indianapolis, IN 46203
Near Southeast

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
range
oven
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
*PENDING NEW TENANTS* Other properties available; inquire within!

LOCATION! Nestled perfectly between Fountain Square and Fletcher Place, across the street from Geraldine's Supper Club and down the street to Indiana City Brewing! Be downtown in 5 minutes and highway access is around the corner.

Large shared, fenced yard with this duplex. Won't last - immediate occupancy!

Utilities are just $150/mo flat! Pets are $250/ea refundable pet deposit then $25/mo. No smoking inside the property.

Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross 3x rent. Preference given to most immediate occupancy. Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showing!

(RLNE4883478)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 450 Shelby St Apt 1 have any available units?
450 Shelby St Apt 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 450 Shelby St Apt 1 have?
Some of 450 Shelby St Apt 1's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 450 Shelby St Apt 1 currently offering any rent specials?
450 Shelby St Apt 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 450 Shelby St Apt 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 450 Shelby St Apt 1 is pet friendly.
Does 450 Shelby St Apt 1 offer parking?
Yes, 450 Shelby St Apt 1 offers parking.
Does 450 Shelby St Apt 1 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 450 Shelby St Apt 1 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 450 Shelby St Apt 1 have a pool?
No, 450 Shelby St Apt 1 does not have a pool.
Does 450 Shelby St Apt 1 have accessible units?
No, 450 Shelby St Apt 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 450 Shelby St Apt 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 450 Shelby St Apt 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
What Makes Your Apartment Cost More?
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Riverchase
2730 River Chase Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46214
Kingston Square Apartments
7171 Twin Oaks Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46226
TGM Shadeland Station
7135 Thatcher Dr
Indianapolis, IN 46256
Thompson Village
139 Thompson Way
Indianapolis, IN 46227
Greenway
5350 East 21st Street
Indianapolis, IN 46218
Connect
8002 Harcourt Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46260
747 Apartments
747 N College Ave
Indianapolis, IN 46202
Southport Crossing
1451 E Southport Rd
Indianapolis, IN 46227

Similar Pages

Indianapolis 1 BedroomsIndianapolis 2 Bedrooms
Indianapolis Apartments with ParkingIndianapolis Pet Friendly Places
Indianapolis Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Bloomington, INCarmel, INGreenwood, INFishers, IN
Noblesville, INMuncie, INColumbus, INLawrence, IN
Plainfield, INLafayette, INBrownsburg, INWestfield, IN

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown IndianapolisEastsideChapel Hill Ben Davis
St. Vincent GreenbriarSnacks Guion CreekSouth Perry
Near EastsideCrooked Creek

Apartments Near Colleges

University of IndianapolisMarian University
Indiana University-Purdue University-IndianapolisButler University
Ivy Tech Community College