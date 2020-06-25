450 Shelby St Apt 1

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

*PENDING NEW TENANTS* Other properties available; inquire within!



LOCATION! Nestled perfectly between Fountain Square and Fletcher Place, across the street from Geraldine's Supper Club and down the street to Indiana City Brewing! Be downtown in 5 minutes and highway access is around the corner.



Large shared, fenced yard with this duplex. Won't last - immediate occupancy!



Utilities are just $150/mo flat! Pets are $250/ea refundable pet deposit then $25/mo. No smoking inside the property.



Pre-qualify: no evictions or bankruptcies on credit report, no felonies, and must gross 3x rent. Preference given to most immediate occupancy. Text Billy at 847-521-0975 or email billy@indyurbanadvisors.com and mention you pre-qualify to schedule your showing!



