Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet w/d hookup recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

4452 N Arlington Ave. Available 04/08/20 Well Maintained 3 bed, 1.5 bath Ranch on Eastside! - March Move IN - You don't want miss this recently renovated and very well taken care of Eastside ranch! This property has fresh carpet, paint, and kitchen appliances. A full rehab was completed less than one year ago to make this home like-new! Huge living room and eat-in dining room. All bedrooms are moderate in size with plenty of closet space. Mud room with washer/dryer connections for convenience. Oversized fenced in backyard makes this a perfect backyard for entertaining and pets. $65.00 application fee per adult. Call today to get on our list for showings beginning soon. (317) 610-0600.



(RLNE2718318)