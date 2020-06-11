Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage

4452 Lesley Ave Available 03/15/19 3 Bedroom House with Basement in Lawrence - 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage and basement.

Wood floors throughout the home. Big living room with galley kitchen. down the hallway 3 bedroom with wood floors and 1.5 baths.



Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check. We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.



Rental Terms: Rent: $900

Security Deposit: $900 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions



Additional Pet fee required for pets.

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds



Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS



