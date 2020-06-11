All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4452 Lesley Ave

4452 Lesley Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

4452 Lesley Avenue, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4452 Lesley Ave Available 03/15/19 3 Bedroom House with Basement in Lawrence - 3 bedroom home with a 2 car garage and basement.
Wood floors throughout the home. Big living room with galley kitchen. down the hallway 3 bedroom with wood floors and 1.5 baths.

Non-refundable $45 application fee for each occupant 18 years or older that will be living in the home. We require a Credit & Criminal Background Check. We do NOT accept section 8,evictions or felonies.

Rental Terms: Rent: $900
Security Deposit: $900 Required Upon Application Approved in Full, No Exceptions

Additional Pet fee required for pets.
Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed **prohibit certain breeds

Residents are responsible for all utilities. Keep in mind some utility companies require a deposit. You will not move - in unless utilities are in your name, NO EXCEPTIONS

(RLNE4749361)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4452 Lesley Ave have any available units?
4452 Lesley Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4452 Lesley Ave currently offering any rent specials?
4452 Lesley Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4452 Lesley Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 4452 Lesley Ave is pet friendly.
Does 4452 Lesley Ave offer parking?
Yes, 4452 Lesley Ave offers parking.
Does 4452 Lesley Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4452 Lesley Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4452 Lesley Ave have a pool?
No, 4452 Lesley Ave does not have a pool.
Does 4452 Lesley Ave have accessible units?
No, 4452 Lesley Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 4452 Lesley Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 4452 Lesley Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4452 Lesley Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 4452 Lesley Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
How much should you be paying for rent?

