Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

4450 Barnor Drive

4450 Barnor Drive · No Longer Available
Location

4450 Barnor Drive, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
HOLIDAY SPECIAL: Apply for this property by 12/1/18, sign a lease and receive 1 month FREE.

Email rentindianapolis@con-rex.com for details.

This lovely tri-level home is 1708 Square feet offering 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. There's still time to enjoy the outdoors. This home has a patio area waiting for your enjoyment along with a nice sized back yard. Check it out today! It won't last long!!

Pets may be allowed with owner's approval and additional fees.

To register for your self-guided tour today, apply for this home, or see other available properties here in Indianapolis:
Visit: https://rentconrex.com/houses-for-rent/

Not currently accepting Section 8

Property does not allow for the following breeds or in the family of: Akita, American Malamute, American Pit Bull Terrier, American Staffordshire Terrier, Bull Mastiff, Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Husky, Korean Jindo, Pit Bull, Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Staffordshire Bull Terrier, wolf/wolf hybrid. Pet Deposit is $250 for first pet, and $25 monthly pet rent. Every additional pet is $100 Deposit plus $10 monthly rent fee per pet.

Online applications:
1) Find address for which you are applying
2) Click Apply Now
3) Application cost $45.00 per applicant, all persons over 18 must apply

For more information and Rental Criteria please visit the following link. https://rentconrex.com/future-residents/rental-qualification-requirements/
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4450 Barnor Drive have any available units?
4450 Barnor Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
Is 4450 Barnor Drive currently offering any rent specials?
4450 Barnor Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4450 Barnor Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 4450 Barnor Drive is pet friendly.
Does 4450 Barnor Drive offer parking?
No, 4450 Barnor Drive does not offer parking.
Does 4450 Barnor Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 4450 Barnor Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 4450 Barnor Drive have a pool?
No, 4450 Barnor Drive does not have a pool.
Does 4450 Barnor Drive have accessible units?
No, 4450 Barnor Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 4450 Barnor Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 4450 Barnor Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 4450 Barnor Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 4450 Barnor Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
