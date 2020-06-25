All apartments in Indianapolis
Last updated May 24 2019 at 9:23 AM

4415 Chatham Pl.

4415 Chatham Place · No Longer Available
Location

4415 Chatham Place, Indianapolis, IN 46226
Devington

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - Property Id: 110661

A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom ranch style home in a quite neighborhood. Lawrence Township school system, close to various dining and shopping locations. Home features a large dine in kitchen, newly remodeled large master suite, family room, living room and dining room. 2 1/2 car garage as well as large front and back yard with a deck great for children and summer barbeques. Central heating and air. Partial basement available for use of washer and dryer. Remainder of basement is being used for storage. Appliances, water, electric and security system are included in the rent. Tenant can add their own cable, internet and phone service through Xfinity if they desire. Tenant must provide renters insurance
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110661
Property Id 110661

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4877906)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4415 Chatham Pl. have any available units?
4415 Chatham Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Indianapolis, IN.
How much is rent in Indianapolis, IN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Indianapolis Rent Report.
What amenities does 4415 Chatham Pl. have?
Some of 4415 Chatham Pl.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4415 Chatham Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
4415 Chatham Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4415 Chatham Pl. pet-friendly?
No, 4415 Chatham Pl. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Indianapolis.
Does 4415 Chatham Pl. offer parking?
Yes, 4415 Chatham Pl. offers parking.
Does 4415 Chatham Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4415 Chatham Pl. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4415 Chatham Pl. have a pool?
No, 4415 Chatham Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 4415 Chatham Pl. have accessible units?
No, 4415 Chatham Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 4415 Chatham Pl. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4415 Chatham Pl. has units with dishwashers.
