4415 Chatham Pl.

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage internet access

Beautiful 3 Bedroom Ranch Style Home - Property Id: 110661



A beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 1/2 bathroom ranch style home in a quite neighborhood. Lawrence Township school system, close to various dining and shopping locations. Home features a large dine in kitchen, newly remodeled large master suite, family room, living room and dining room. 2 1/2 car garage as well as large front and back yard with a deck great for children and summer barbeques. Central heating and air. Partial basement available for use of washer and dryer. Remainder of basement is being used for storage. Appliances, water, electric and security system are included in the rent. Tenant can add their own cable, internet and phone service through Xfinity if they desire. Tenant must provide renters insurance

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/110661

Property Id 110661



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4877906)